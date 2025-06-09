Hill’s title fight tomorrow a significant milestone for local boxing

Winston Hill [file photo]

Fiji Boxing Commission chairman Adi Nayaran says Winston Hill’s Pan Pacific welterweight title fight tomorrow marks a significant milestone for local boxing.

Nayaran says the commission is proud to see one of Fiji’s own competing on one of the biggest stages in world boxing.

He adds that young and aspiring fighters across the country should view Hill’s achievement as a benchmark and be inspired to pursue excellence in the ring.

“We are very happy and will support him all the way. Should he win the title, we will have a pacific champion.”

Hill will face Australia’s Ben Mahoney at the Ring Magazine Cruiserweight World Titles event tomorrow in Australia.

Mahoney, known as Sydney’s Golden Boy, enters the bout with an impressive record of 15 straight wins, including eight knockouts.

Hill, meanwhile, boasts a perfect professional record of seven wins, six of which have come by knockout.

