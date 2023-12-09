Boxing

Hill’s body shot floors Ravudi in the second round

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected]

December 9, 2023 10:18 pm

Winston Hill solidified his unbeaten record, claiming the middleweight championship of Fiji beating Jese Ravudi in the second round.

The much-anticipated rematch against Ravudi during the South Pacific Boxing Promotions in Nadi, saw Hill floor Ravudi with a clean hit.

A powerful second-round body shot left Ravudi unable to recover, sealing Hill’s victory and crowning him the new champion.

Despite Ravudi’s aspirations for redemption, the 30-year-old Olympian displayed superior strength, securing his fourth consecutive win.

Hill says he is now looking to next year.

“What’s next is rest and recovery, we going to kick our feet up, have a little break and hopefully we get some calls in January, I’m hoping to fight in February, I don’t know who, anyone that’s there ready to lace them up and jump back in.”

In other notable matchups at Prince Charles Park, Alifereti Kauyaca extended his winning streak to nine with a commanding TKO victory over Indian boxer Kuldeep Singh.

Singh’s corner threw in the towel in the fourth round, highlighting Kauyaca’s dominance.

Savenaca Naliva secured a victory by unanimous points decision over Kolinio Luvelolo, Shiva Mishra triumphed over Mohammad Ali, Ratu Rakuro claimed a TKO victory over Fredrick Chand in the second round, and Jonasa Kavika delivered a second-round knockout against Epeli Naliva.

The clash between Johnny Singh and Sireli Navua was halted due to an accidental head butt, adding a twist to the night’s events.

Shelvin Chand emerged victorious over Rahul Kumar, while Amelia Aria defeated Lela Numiya while the bout between Krishna Sami and Hazrat Ali ended in a draw.

