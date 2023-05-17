Hill challenges Ravudi to go the distance

Fiji’s Welterweight boxer Winston Hill

Fiji’s Welterweight boxer Winston Hill is determined to give fans their money’s worth when he takes on Jese Ravudi next month.

Hill challenges Ravudi to go the full ten rounds to give fans the full show they paid for.

He says they’re getting paid for it and fans deserve the best in their main bout contest.

Article continues after advertisement

‘This is a direct challenge to Jese for him to hang in there for the full 10. I dare him to hang out for the full 10.”

The Commonwealth Games bronze medalist says his eight weeks of preparation will ensure he gives a good show.

Hill will face Ravudi in the main bout of the 2023 FMF Fiji Boxing Series on June 10th.