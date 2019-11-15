Fury's weight will cost him the fight: Mayweather Snr

Things are starting to heat up as the anticipated fight of the century moves closer with Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury going fist to fist at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Following the official weigh-in of Fury and Wilder, former and current boxers shared their thoughts on the likely outcome of the fight.

With Fury weighing in at 273 pounds, former boxer and trainer Floyd Mayweather Snr says this might be the factor that could cause his loss.

“I don’t think Fury can win because he’s carrying too much weight. He’s carrying too much weight and I’m telling you, it’s going to be an early knockout.”

Former welterweight world champion Kel Brook says if Fury wants to win, he has to box clever.

“It seems to me they want to go in the middle ring and have a scrub. But if I were Fury, I would box clever, move his upper body and use the ring if he wants to go out there and try to take this guy in two rounds like he says.”

The boxing program will commence at 2pm this afternoon and you can catch all the action live on FBC Sports channel.