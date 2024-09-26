First title shot for Jonathan Hill

Jonathan Hill

Upcoming boxer Jonathan Hill will be out for his first-ever title fight in the South Pacific Boxing Promotion event when he faces Sitiveni Nawai for the Fijian Super Welterweight belt.

He says being given a shot at a title fight just after two professional bouts is an achievement in itself, and he cannot wait to jump in the ring.

Jonathan will be competing in the promotion with his younger brother, Winston Hill, who’ll face Australia’s Lachlan O’Shea for the IBO Asia Pacific Super Welterweight title.

He adds that training has been coming along well, and is looking forward to a tough fight against Nawai.

“To be able to fight for the title after two professional fights is pretty big, kind of scary too because I’m fighting the champions. But it should be good, I’ll do my best and obviously, I’m training hard to win.”

The event will be held at the Prince Charles Park in Nadi on October 26.