Eubank outpoints bitter rival Benn in emotional fight

[Source: BBC]

Chris Eubank Jr narrowly beat bitter foe Conor Benn as one of Britain’s most rancorous and long-running boxing rivalries lived up to the hype at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Both fighters showed wild aggression, taking the centre of the ring and letting their hands go in a 12-round edge-of-your-seat firefight.

Neither boxer could land the telling blow but it was the experience of Eubank, 35, which prevailed as all three judges scored it 116-112.

He claims bragging rights in a family feud which began 35 years ago when their legendary fathers first fought.

“I knew I could do that, I just needed someone to bring that out of me and I didn’t think that he would be the guy to do that,” Eubank said.

In a sensational plot twist, Eubank arrived at the venue alongside his father, Chris Eubank Sr. The pair had supposedly been estranged for years and Eubank Sr had criticised the match-up.

“I’m happy to have this man [Eubank Sr] back with me. We upheld the family name – onwards and upwards,” Eubank added.

The heartwarming reconciliation seemingly gave Eubank a boost as he extended his record to 35 wins in 38 fights.

In a result which could have easily gone either way, Benn, 28, loses for the first time in 24 professional fights.

“I felt like it was a close fight. I’m not going to say ‘yeah I should have won that’ – I’ve got to watch it back. It was close,” he said.

Eubank was taken to the hospital after the fight which is standard procedure for boxers after a gruelling fight.

Benn suggested his rival was being checked for damage to his jaw.

The boxers signed a two-fight deal and, after putting on such a show, could contest a rematch later this year.

