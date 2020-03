Davule loses chance of Olympic qualification

Team Fiji boxer Jone Davule has lost his fight in the Asian/Oceanian Tokyo Boxing Qualification event in Amman, Jordan.

Davule went down to Thailand’s Phoemsap Atichai in the fifth round.

The loss means Davule has lost his chances of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, teammate Winston Hill will determine his Olympic qualification as he faces off against current Pacific Games Champion Ah Tong Marion Faustino in Amman, Jordan.