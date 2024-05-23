Dauloloma out for revenge

Semi Dauloloma

Heavyweight boxer Semi Dauloloma will be seeking revenge when he next faces champion James Singh next month in Suva.

Last year Singh won by TKO in the second round at the Vodafone Arena in the Lewis Hill Promotion.

The duo will meet again for the heavyweight title of Fiji at the same venue under the Bluewater Boxing Promotion.

Dauloloma emphasizes the importance of winning this title, noting he is in his third month of intense preparation to counter his unbeaten opponent.

“I did not take our previous fight seriously because I though that by knocking people out, I thought it only required me to train for up to two weeks only and then we just come and fight. For him (James Singh), he was really tough opponent for me and I have really prepared well for this fight coming up.”

He says there’s nothing more left to be done and believes in the effort he has put so far into his preparation is enough to win the title.

Meanwhile, in the main bout, Sabestain Singh will take on Savenaca Naliva for the WBF Cruiserweight Asia Pacific title.

Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana will fight Jese Ravudi for the welterweight title of Fiji.

Mohammed Ali faces Ronald Naidu for the light welterweight title of Fiji, while Junior Binnu Singh meets Zulfikaar Ali for the featherweight title.