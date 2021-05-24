Bruno bets on Fury

1995 WBC heavyweight title winner Frank Bruno is confident Tyson Fury can get the job done and win over Deontay Wilder today.

Bruno said his fellow Briton won’t just beat the American again but will knock him out.

He believes Fury is a much better boxer than Wilder but will need to take control of the match.

Article continues after advertisement

Bruno says he is wary of Wilder’s windmill punch, with his big punches.

You can watch the Fury and Wilder fight today, live, free and exclusive on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform from 1pm.