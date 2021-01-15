Baleinagasau hopes to make a difference

Promising young female boxer Heather Baleinagasau wants to stamp her mark in amateur boxing.

Baleinagasau believes there is room for more female boxers and is hoping others will follow her lead.

The 15-year-old has been praised for her skills at a very young age as she is part of the Boxing Fiji Kids Program that concluded yesterday.

Baleinagasau is the daughter of former light welterweight boxer Michael Baleinagasau.

“I enjoy boxing a lot just like the rest of my family, I started boxing when I was 9 it was really interesting for me because my father always watched it and it’s just been a part of me”.

The Saint Joseph Secondary School student says boxing brings her a sense of pride and that there needs to be more women representation in the sport.

“I feel like Fiji needs more female boxers and that I hope to reach a national level”.

A total of 40 children graduated from the Boxing Skills and Fundamentals Workshop.