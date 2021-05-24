Home

Boxing

Atlas predicts Wilder will shock Fury

Karalaini Tavi
October 8, 2021
[Source: The Fight WTA]

Boxing icon Teddy Atlas is tipping Deontay Wilder to shock Tyson Fury on Sunday despite previously declaring the American “can’t fight”.

Atlas had also tipped Wilder for victory in the second fight of the trilogy early last year and didn’t hold back when Fury completed a convincing total knockout victory in the seventh round.

Atlas’ tune has changed, predicting Wilder still has the ability to turn things around against Fury.

Article continues after advertisement

Wilder very nearly knocked out Fury in the pair’s first bout in 2018 but Atlas believes its determination, not punching power” that could decide Sunday’s encounter.

You can watch the Fury and Wilder fight this Sunday, live, free and exclusive on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform from 1pm.

[Source: Fox Sports]

