Army boxers fired up for Sukuna Bowl

[File Photo]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces boxing team is stepping up preparations ahead of this year’s Vodafone Sukuna Bowl, with head coach Alfred Ledua confirming that the team has entered the final phase of their training program.

Ledua said the side has been methodical in its approach, working through three distinct stages to ensure the boxers are in peak condition for the annual clash against the Police team.

“For us, we are now onto our third phase of preparation. We have completed the first and second phase and right now we’re in the third phase of preparing for this year’s Sukuna Bowl.”

Army last held the overall boxing title in 2023, before losing to Police last year, a result they are determined to overturn this time around.

“We know they are not an easy opponent, and this year we’re coming with everything to try and reclaim the title.”

The 2025 Sukuna Bowl boxing and cricket starts on Monday. 15 sports will be part of this year’s event.

