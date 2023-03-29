Boxing

Tyson Fury can 'redeem himself' by fighting me: Anthony Joshua

March 29, 2023 12:11 pm

Anthony Joshua [Source: Eurosport]

Anthony Joshua says Tyson Fury can “redeem himself from the circus” of a collapsed undisputed heavyweight bout by agreeing to fight him.

Talks between Oleksandr Usyk, the WBO, WBA (Super) and IBF champion, and WBC title-holder Fury broke down last week.

Joshua, 33, faces American Jermaine Franklin on Saturday in his first bout in 2023.

Article continues after advertisement

He says he wants an all-British fight with Fury, whatever the outcome against Franklin at the O2 Arena.

Joshua said: “There’s no better time to get Fury in the ring than now because he needs me to redeem himself from this circus, this letdown.

“He needs me so there’s no better time than for him to call my name out and I’m someone that will take on any challenge.”

Joshua was in talks with his British rival over a fight last year following successive losses to Usyk, but could not reach an agreement and Fury fought Derek Chisora at Wembley Stadium in December instead.

Fury then set his sights on facing 36-year-old Usyk in what would have been the first undisputed heavyweight contest since 1999.

But after weeks of negotiations, both parties announced an agreement could not be reached due to a dispute over the terms of a potential rematch.

“It’s not my position to slate or slag anyone off. I’m pretty sure that fight [Fury v Usyk] will happen because I feel like there could potentially be a method to the madness,” Joshua told Steve Bunce on 5 Live Boxing.

“If, number one, I was in that position [and] didn’t take that fight, how would people treat me?

“And number two, if I didn’t take that fight what would Fury have to say about me? So I’m not going to stoop to that level.

“I respect everyone that steps into the ring. But I just sometimes think some people should watch their mouths a bit.”

Police investigate man's death outside nightclub

Statements gathered on alleged attack by police officers

Lot allocation policy to address housing demand

MIDA Act 2010 going: Rabuka

Legal Practitioners Act to be reviewed

Availability of technical skills remain a challenge: Rabuka

Seruiratu to work with government on ocean related issues

Acquiring disaggregated data a challenge: Tabuya

BSP Life’s risk compliance framework effective

Drop in recidivism rate

Seruiratu is new Opposition Leader

TikTok, Snapchat growing in popularity among UK children

TV star Paul O'Grady dies aged 67

Adidas says Black Lives Matter design violates three-stripe trademark

Nashville school shooter had 'emotional disorder' and small arsenal, police say

Climate change: Push for decision at world’s top court

Valetini ruled out for Rebels clash

Some changes for Fijiana Drua

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she left Bollywood because she was ‘pushed into a corner’

Fiji FA backs Rodu

Tyson Fury can 'redeem himself' by fighting me: Anthony Joshua

IOC issues recommendations for Russian athletes' return to competitions

Another season together for Trbojevic trio

Vietnam artist in race to ensure 'heroic mothers' not forgotten

Strengthening partnerships to enhance service delivery

Malaysian firm to invest in electronic vehicles sector

Dolokoto urges fans to back Fijiana Drua too

Glad to have Talacolo back: Gollings

Sevu Reece to miss World Cup

Water disruption will affect certain areas

Government pays final respect to Ratu Epeli Ganilau

700 applications for permanent secretary positions

Croatia beat Turkey thanks to Kovacic double in Euro qualifier

Fiji FA satisfied with Tri-Nations performance

Nashville school shooter had 'emotional disorder' and small arsenal, police say

McTominay double gives Scotland famous win over Spain

West Indies keep South Africa at bay to win T20 series

Swiss continue strong start to Euro qualifiers with 3-0 win over Israel

Gender equality remains a challenge: Rabuka

Early TB diagnosis crucial

Belgium beat Germany to pile pressure on Euro 2024 hosts

Vecino pounces to hand Koreans first loss under new boss Klinsmann

NZ Navy conducts drills in Nadi

US regulator cites 'terrible' risk management for Silicon Valley Bank failure

Major plans to construct a new MCB at the Korovou prison

Turner celebrates U.S. win with gender reveal party on pitch

At least 39 dead in fire at Mexico migrant center near U.S. border

New Zealand-Sri Lanka ODI washed out by Christchurch rain

Acrobatic Borre completes Colombia's comeback win over Japan

US would share nuclear force data if Russia came into compliance with New START

Spain hotel worker arrested for alleged hate crime against Morocco players

North Korea unveils new nuclear warheads as Kim orders more weapons-grade materials

Nawazuddin Siddiqui files defamation case against brother and estranged wife

Immigration to look into passport issuance: Tikoduadua

Moceisawana out of Rebels clash

Former AG’s interview suspended, investigation continues

NZ Foreign Minister encourages China to support Pacific regional institutions

Ronil Lal and Rodu assisting Fiji U20

No diversification in FSC for decades: Singh

HART communities are not run by government: Tabuya

Futsal facility a challenge

Amitabh Bachchan cannot wait to get back to shooting

Artist calls for more awareness on arts for younger generation

Biden calls for assault weapons ban after Nashville shooting

TikTok represents 'strategic' challenge, says top US cyber official

16-year-old reported missing

Taiwan told to 'pack up and leave' Honduras after ties severed

Road closure for Ratu Epeli's funeral procession

Newly fired Fox News producer seeks to recant testimony in $1.6 bln Dominion lawsuit

Alphabet seeks dismissal of US antitrust lawsuit over Google's online ads

A Christian school that 'celebrates childhood' becomes killing scene in Nashville

Government understands inflation impact on people: Prasad

Russia warns Armenia against allying with ICC after Putin arrest warrant: RIA

Rasolea and Naikore available for Fijiana Drua

Madonna adds special tour date

Fiji can expect US$1.69 billion in climate financing

New cane price expected next season

Improving data in healthcare systems critical

Name change law to be removed: Tabuya

Legal notice sent to TBBT for insulting Madhuri

German Leopard 2 tanks reach Ukraine

Junior Bula Boys coach let go

Early guilty plea for Sivo

Walt Disney Co begins 7,000 layoffs

Death toll in Pennsylvania chocolate factory blast rises to seven

451 families to receive 99-year lease

Prince Harry and Elton John appear at High Court in Associated Newspapers hearing

BSP Life announces $36.8 million bonus pay-out

Russians angry at downing of Ukrainian drone over their homes

Jonas comes on board on Executive Committee of Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ Actors Branch

Alleged police gang attack under investigation

Germany at a standstill as huge strike halts planes and trains

Arlo Parks on creating her version of My Bloody Valentine's 'wall of sound'

Oscar winner MM Keeravani down with COVID

Woman shoots dead 3 children, 3 adults at Christian school in Tennessee

Drua aims to turn things around in Suva

Kelly Clarkson reveals name of new album

Nurses resign over poor leadership, claims nursing association

Ireland focus for Fijiana 7s

Land bank system in question as Vosarogo initiates consultation

Pavard redemption, Maignan shines as France down Ireland in Euro qualifier

Five-star Swedes score big win over Azerbaijan

Lautoka Golden Age Home facing possible demolition

Untapped market for art in Northern Division: Ratu Wiliame

Daunakamakama’s boxing dream

India's Congress lawmakers wear black to protest Rahul Gandhi's dismissal

South Africa name strong squad for must-win Netherlands ODIs

Orchid business survives flood impacts

Labasa residents to store water

FIFA to pay clubs $355 million for sending players to 2026 and 2030 World Cups

Rapist faces 7 years' imprisonment

Farmers welcome new cane planting program

Banking turmoil has potential to trigger financial crisis

Actor Jonathan Majors arrested on domestic violence charges in New York City

Parliamentary committee may appoint new opposition leader

Drua ninth after five rounds

Rent arrears sum up to $62.2m

DFPL resumes on Sunday

Sivo cited for Dangerous Tackle

Overwhelming response to Economic Summit

Parts of Twitter source code leaked online, court filing shows

Women Entrepreneurs continues to Flourish

Dollar steady as banking crisis fears keep investors jittery

‘Succession’s’ season opener sets the stage for the battles to come

Celine Boutier wins LPGA Drive On Championship

Alcaraz dominates Lajovic, Andreescu breezes past Kenin in Miami

New nightclub set to open in Labasa

Embrace digital transformation and digitalization

Discussions to standardize gender-based violence counselling underway

Adele extends Las Vegas residency, plans concert film

Trump casts 2024 contest in apocalyptic terms, slams prosecutors

Prasad blasts Bala over failed promise

US House speaker says lawmakers to move forward with TikTok bill

Full support needed for Rebels clash

NATO slams Putin rhetoric on nuclear weapons in Belarus

Singh remains cabinet minister: PM

Municipal councils criticized for mismanagement of funds

French PM offers to meet opposition, unions amid pension crisis

C-License course for futsal coaches

Intoxicated man dies after allegedly hit by taxi

Ratu Epeli to be laid to rest on Friday

Nationwide consultation on the Fiji National Youth Policy review

Yeo stays with Penrith until 2027

Alison Hammond: Man arrested over blackmail claims

Banking stress puts U.S. and Europe on watch for credit crunch

Office of Speaker clears Bainimarama

Review of sports-related policies possible: Rabuka

Works underway to improve civil service: Chand

Water restored in parts of Suva

Mae Muller and other hopefuls get pre-parties started across Europe

We need to trust our system: Derenalagi

Tottenham end unhappy relationship with Conte

Foden withdraws from England squad after surgery for appendicitis

Ronaldo leads the way as Portugal hit six of the best

Italy back on track with 2-0 win over Malta

Action Plan developed to guide municipal council elections

Netanyahu sacks defence minister who opposed judicial overhaul

U-20 World Cup draw in Indonesia postponed amid protest against Israel participation

BTS’ Jimin wanders in a dream searching for love in nightlife themed ‘Like Crazy’

Three injured as Russia downs Ukrainian drone south of Moscow

US based agency exploring Fiji’s outsourcing industry

Lithuania to call for sanctions over Russian plan for nuclear weapons in Belarus

More multidrug-resistant TB cases registered

Bula Boys winless in Tri Nations

Expect 100-day plan balance sheet: Rabuka

Nasinu burial ground available for five more years

Massive investment opportunities exist in Fiji

Great potential in rural and maritime areas: Ditoka

Kane on target again as England ease past Ukraine

Denmark suffer late collapse in 3-2 loss to Kazakhstan

South Africa chase down record T20 target to beat Windies

Morocco coach Regragui in dreamland after win over Brazil

Aspen Medical conducts over 50 successful open heart surgeries

Farmers happy with third cane payment announcement

Fiji and NZ stand together during difficult times: Tirikatene

Fatal accident claims life of Rakiraki man

Water disruptions in Suva areas

Ratumaitavuki scores in Blues win

Benavidez remains unbeaten

Two migrants suffocate to death aboard Texas train, 10 hospitalized

Katonivere commends female entrepreneurs

Magic Johnson leads Warriors to down Bulldogs in Sunday thriller

Ford’s new Tennessee plant aims to build 500,000 electric trucks a year

Fiji U20 goes down to Vanuatu

NZ Minister acknowledges Fiji

‘Succession’ cast answers burning questions on new season

Boufal and Sabiri score to give Morocco 2-1 win over Brazil

Peru's Garcia Leon breaks 35 km race walk world record

Bus drivers at UK's National Express accept 16.2% pay deal

Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York

Germany reaches deal with EU on future use of combustion engines

Labor party takes power in 'fresh start' for Australia's biggest state

Still hope for Bula Boys

Rule of law to be maintained: Kamikamica

Back to drawing board for Fijiana Drua

Workshop enhances digital forensic capabilities of Police

Morocco restricts tomato exports over high domestic prices

Elon Musk puts $20 billion value on Twitter

Agriculture Ministry monitors weather impacts

Roosters youngster Suaalii signs for Waratahs