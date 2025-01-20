Ali ready to shift from words to action

Mohammad Ali [left] prepares for his bout against Mikaele Ravalaca Junior [right]

Mohammad Ali is embracing his second chance at the 61kg lightweight with determination as he prepares for his bout against Mikaele Ravalaca Junior.

The two will clash in the Blue Water Boxing Promotions next month.

Ali says he is excited as the new year is bringing him new opportunities.

Article continues after advertisement

Ali has brought in an international trainer to assist in his preparation but is cautious about Ravalaca’s recent activity in the ring.

“Ravalaca has fought lately, and I haven’t, so he’s a bit sharper on the ring side. It’s going to be a late start for me, but I know I can catch up.”

Confident and focused, Ali is ready to shift from words to action.

The Blue Water Boxing Promotions will be held on the 22nd of February at Vodafone Arena, Suva.