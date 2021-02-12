Blues and Crusaders match called off

The Blues and Crusaders pre-season match has been called off.

The Super Rugby Aotearoa match was scheduled to be played on Saturday at Eden Park.

Blues Chief Executive Andrew Hore says their priority is the safety and wellbeing of their players, staff and fans.

He says they support the directive from the New Zealand government to reduce the risk and spread of the virus.

Hore said finding a replacement pre-season playing opportunity is vital to the Blues preparations for the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

The Blues will continue to work closely with New Zealand Rugby and the New Zealand Government.

[Source: RNZ]