BLK expands support for Police at Sukuna Bowl

BLK has confirmed a wider uniform sponsorship for the Police contingent at this year’s Sukuna Bowl, extending support beyond rugby to cover multiple sporting codes.

Sales and Marketing Manager Donasiano Kalou says the partnership is significant, especially with Police hosting the event.

He explained that BLK is supplying both Police and Army with on-field kits for rugby, while Police alone will receive the full off-field apparel package.

“This year, since the police team is hosting the event, we will be giving them the on-field for the rugby team and also for the army. They are also getting their training done by BLK. Off-field is only for the police.”

He added that BLK’s support covers a much wider scope than previous years.

“For the rugby team, we are providing them with one set, but then we have the other sports. We also have the other sports that we are also doing their uniforms, boxing, cricket, touch rugby, women’s rugby, soccer, the oldies, the development team, and of course, Tug of War.”

Kalou said all uniforms for these sports will be produced by BLK, but the rugby team remains the primary focus.

“All those uniforms are also done by BLK. But the main team is the rugby team.”

This year’s Sukuna Bowl will kick off next Monday with boxing and cricket being the opening games.

