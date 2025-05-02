Biu named in Fiji U16 extended squad

Kirikiti Biu.

Fresh off his impressive performance at the 2025 Fiji Finals, young sprint sensation Kirikiti Biu has earned a spot in the Fiji U-16 extended football squad preparing for the OFC U-16 Championship.

Biu, a Year 9 student at Marist Brothers High School, claimed three gold medals in the sub-junior 100m, 200m, and 4x100m finals, also helping his school secure the boys division title.

Now, he brings his blistering pace to the pitch.

Biu joins 37 other young football talents from across the country for the Fiji FA Talent Identification Camp, which will run from May 6th to 10th at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

The camp is part of Fiji’s preparations for the 2025 OFC U-16 Championship in Solomon Islands later this year.

Also named is Maikah Dau, an impressive young player already featuring in Fiji’s Premier Division with Nasinu.

His experience at the senior level will be a valuable asset to the national U-16 setup.

The full squad includes Kameli Lomani Keresoni and Lekima Gonerau from Tavua, Jeremy Yusuf Sahayam, Aron Kumar Veitamani, and Rishal Shankar from Suva, Jack Raiyawa, Zafir Ali, and Isoa Baselala from Rewa, and Kanav Gounder and Jone Loga from Rakiraki.

Representing Navua are Aarav Kumar, Sagar Permal, and Doli Junior Nawatu. From Nasinu is Maikah Lomax Dau, while Lautoka contributes a strong group of players including Veleni Rasorewa, Elijah Ravea, Isoa Latui, Jaryd Harry Mario, John Kamikamica, Sialesi Vatanatawake, Shahil Prasad, and Darshil Ashwin Raj.

From Labasa, the squad includes Charles Peter Taylor, Anjayan Lal, Zaman Shah, Ryan David, Tukai Ravonokula, Navitesh Kumar, and Uraia Waqa. Also selected are Jone Natavalewa Navuso, Saula Veilawa Mutani, Akuila Vata, Ahmad Adnaan Shameem, Manasa Kubucaucau, Krishna Sami Junior, Kolinio Nadura, and Melvin Ratan Prakash – all from Ba.

