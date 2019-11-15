Young team ready for first big outing

Basketball Fiji under-14 academy is looking forward to their first big outing today in the Kam Pacific Fiji Secondary Students Basketball Championship.

The tournament will feature 27 teams and the academy team is one to look out for in the junior category.

Handpicked by the federation for further basketball skills enhancement, this young team is going for exposure in the next four days.

Team manager Melvin Houng Lee says this is a step into many more nigger competitions for the young side.

“It’s a huge leap in terms of development because as I’ve mentioned, they play only within it gives them now the opportunity to play against other kids who have never faced probably bigger kids in fact because of under 15, we’ve had some scrimmages and some of them are twice the size so this is going to be a great test for the boys”

Lee says the players had sacrificed most of their holiday to train and will be showcasing what they have learnt on the court today.

“Fans should come and see and support the team because they are much younger but I would say that the basics and fundamentals of basketball is instilled in them so whilst we know it’s going to be tough we’d like people to come and support this young academy team”

Lee says making it into the eliminations will mean a lot to the team

The basketball championship will begin today at the Yat Sen Secondary School Hall and the Vodafone Area in Suva.