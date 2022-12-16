Wildcard entry for Fiji men’s basketball

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji men’s basketball side will feature in next year’s Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Fiji has been included as wildcard entries with Samoa following the conclusion of regional FIBA events.

Also making the final eight teams Pacific Games, the Solomon Islands.

Guam qualified as Micronesian Cup champions with Melanesian Cup winner, New Caledonia qualifying alongside silver medalists, Papua New Guinea.

FIBA Polynesian Cup gold medalists, Tahiti and silver medalists, Tonga round out the qualified men’s teams.

Our women’s team qualify as Melanesian Cup Champions alongside silver medalists, Papua New Guinea, Guam, Cook Islands and Samoa.

In the final eight, host nation, the Solomon Islands will also be participating alongside wildcard entries, New Caledonia, and Tahiti.

The Pacific Games will be held in December next year.