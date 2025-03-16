Whippy hails Vodafone Fiji Cup success

The Vodafone Fiji Cup brought together the nation’s top eight men’s and women’s basketball teams, showcasing high levels of talent, sportsmanship, and competition.

Basketball Fiji President Olive Whippy praised the tournament’s success, attributing the impressive performances to the development efforts at the grassroots level.

She highlighted the Bula Hoops program as a key factor in nurturing young talent and strengthening the sport’s foundation in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think from the outcome of the game, you saw a lot of talent displayed, great sportsmanship, so overall, I think the tournament was outstanding. The Bula Hoops program is really showing results, and this is the outcome of our grassroots development.”

She also acknowledged the overwhelming support from families, emphasizing its role in the players’ growth and success.

Looking ahead, Whippy revealed that Basketball Fiji has plans to expand tournament opportunities to keep young players engaged and motivated.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.