Victorian Knights to maintain winning streak

The Under-19 Victorian Knights Club made up of Queen Victoria School students will be a team to watch at the Kam Pacific Fiji Basketball Championships over the next three days.

The players are part of the same team that won the last Fiji Secondary Schools Basketball Championships in 2019.

Team manager Isimeli Koroi says the Victorian Knights is not only focusing on winning the championship, their ultimate goal is for players to join the national team.

Article continues after advertisement

“The same time we are coming to play, at the same time were developing the game in our school because we are only known for rugby”

He says the under 19 team had a successful first outing beating Marist Boys 48-10 in the pools.

“We are learning from our weaknesses and then we are going to be playing again in the next game against Yat Sen so we are coming in not to make the numbers but to play for the competition”

Basketball Fiji Chief Operating Officer Lai Puamau says all strong teams will be out to prove themselves.

The competition continues today at the Yat Sen Hall and the Vodafone Arena.