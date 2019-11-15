Tough competition at basketball tourney

Teams at the Kam Pacific Basketball Championships are showcasing strong competition in just the first day.

Twenty-seven teams are battling it out at Basketball Fiji’s first tournament of the year.

So far, the Victorian Knights, a team made up of Queen Victoria School students have been showing an outstanding performance on the first day.

Chief Operating Officer Lai Puamau says all strong teams will be out for a battle.

“They seem to have a pretty strong team on paper, Marist has always traditionally been a strong team again, QVS looks like the team to beat and obviously we can’t always count out Yat Sen”

Puamau says this is more than just a competition.

“And we though why not do it during the school holidays where they can occupy themselves doing something that they love and start socializing with other students”.

In the under-15 girls grade, Kia Kaha Blues beat Mystics 30-5 and Dragons 1 beat Dragons 2 16-1, the under-17 girls grade, Dragons beat Kia Kaha Blues 14-12, in the under-17 boys, Dragons beat Hornets 41-11 while Wolves beat Marist Reds 31-22.

In the under-19 girl’s grade, Kia Kaha Blues beat Saints 47-13.

Competition continues tomorrow.