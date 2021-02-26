Top Raiwaqa teams in basketball playoffs

The top teams for the Raiwaqa Player’s Basketball Association inter-lane competition will battle it out in the men’s quarterfinals at Eds Court today.

The top team from Pool 1 are Singh Lane Jazz, Police, Grantham Pirates, Davui Magics 1. Pool 2 leaders are Crossroads, Spowart Reds, Tivitivi and Mighty Derricks.

The Women’s division will go straight into the semifinals for the Bulou Miliakere Waqarawai Shield with Davui Magics, Bryceland, Crossroads and Spowart battling it out for top honors.

Article continues after advertisement

Association official Apenisa Naitini says this will be a build towards tournaments that they have lined-up for the season.

“For right now the first step is to improve Basketball in the community before we move it to the clubs. So the club season we ill invite the outside clubs to join he association.”

The Cinavilakeba Trophy and the Bulou Miliakere Waqaraiwai Shield will be up for contest during the Inter-lane Championships that will be held on the 13th of March and run for 4 weeks.