Ohio State scores 100+ to crush Campbell

[Source: Reuters]

Freshman John Mobley Jr. set a career high with 23 points as Ohio State used a first-half burst to rout visiting Campbell 104-60 in on Friday in Columbus.

Mobley surpassed his previous best of 16 on a 3-pointer that gave Ohio State a 49-27 lead with 1:20 left in the first half. Having made 11 of 19 treys in the previous four games, Mobley made all five attempts among his 19 points to help the Buckeyes (4-1) pull away by the break.

He missed all three 3-point tries in the second half.

Article continues after advertisement

Devin Royal scored 17 points, Micah Parrish contributed 16 and Meechie Johnson had 12 for the Buckeyes, who scored 100 points in a game for the first time since a 106-74 win over Penn State on Dec. 7, 2019.

Bragi Gudmundsson scored 12 points and Cam Gregory, Terren Frank and Jasin Sinani each had 10 points for Campbell (3-3).

The Camels trailed 20-17 midway through the first half and had visions of hanging tough with the Buckeyes like they did in the second game of the season against Virginia. In that Nov. 6 contest, Campbell was within five points with less than two minutes to play before losing 65-56.

But Friday didn’t pan out the same way.

The hot-shooting Buckeyes blitzed the Camels with a 33-10 run for a 53-27 halftime lead, similar to their 28-3 second-half spurt during an 80-30 win against Evansville on Tuesday.

Ohio State made 18 of 29 field goals (62.1 percent) in the first half, including 11 of 13 (84.6 percent) from beyond the arc against a stingy Campbell defense that had allowed just 57.0 points per game entering Friday.

The Buckeyes were without sophomore center Aaron Bradshaw, who per a team statement is “not currently participating in team activities.”

The statement added: “The university is following its established process. Due to federal privacy laws, we cannot share further information at this time.”

The 7-foot-1 center transferred after one season at Kentucky and started four games this season, averaging 7.8 points and 4.8 rebounds over nearly 24 minutes