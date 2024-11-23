Ohio State scores 100+ to crush Campbell

[Source: Reuters]
Freshman John Mobley Jr. set a career high with 23 points as Ohio State used a first-half burst to rout visiting Campbell 104-60 in on Friday in Columbus.
Mobley surpassed his previous best of 16 on a 3-pointer that gave Ohio State a 49-27 lead with 1:20 left in the first half. Having made 11 of 19 treys in the previous four games, Mobley made all five attempts among his 19 points to help the Buckeyes (4-1) pull away by the break.
He missed all three 3-point tries in the second half.
Devin Royal scored 17 points, Micah Parrish contributed 16 and Meechie Johnson had 12 for the Buckeyes, who scored 100 points in a game for the first time since a 106-74 win over Penn State on Dec. 7, 2019.
Bragi Gudmundsson scored 12 points and Cam Gregory, Terren Frank and Jasin Sinani each had 10 points for Campbell (3-3).
The Camels trailed 20-17 midway through the first half and had visions of hanging tough with the Buckeyes like they did in the second game of the season against Virginia. In that Nov. 6 contest, Campbell was within five points with less than two minutes to play before losing 65-56.
But Friday didn’t pan out the same way.
The hot-shooting Buckeyes blitzed the Camels with a 33-10 run for a 53-27 halftime lead, similar to their 28-3 second-half spurt during an 80-30 win against Evansville on Tuesday.
Ohio State made 18 of 29 field goals (62.1 percent) in the first half, including 11 of 13 (84.6 percent) from beyond the arc against a stingy Campbell defense that had allowed just 57.0 points per game entering Friday.
The Buckeyes were without sophomore center Aaron Bradshaw, who per a team statement is “not currently participating in team activities.”
The statement added: “The university is following its established process. Due to federal privacy laws, we cannot share further information at this time.”
The 7-foot-1 center transferred after one season at Kentucky and started four games this season, averaging 7.8 points and 4.8 rebounds over nearly 24 minutes