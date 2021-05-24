Home

James becomes second all-time leading scorer

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 21, 2022 4:01 am
LeBron James is 1 of 3 players ever to reach 35,000 career points.[Source:NBA]

LeBron James is now the NBA’s second all-time leading scorer despite the Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Washington Wizards.

James passed Karl Malone this morning after scoring 38 points in the 127-119 defeat to Wizards, taking his career total to 36,947 points.

Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has scored more points than the 37-year-old.

The Lakers have not won back-to-back matches since they claimed four in a row between 31 December and 7 January.

According to the BBC, James scored six points in the first quarter before a dunk and three three-pointers brought him level on points with Malone.

A lay-up later on in the second quarter than took him beyond Malone’s record.

When asked if he could break Abdul-Jabbar’s record, James said he would not allow himself to think about it.

[Source:BBC Sport]

