Basketball
James becomes second all-time leading scorer
March 21, 2022 4:01 am
LeBron James is 1 of 3 players ever to reach 35,000 career points.[Source:NBA]
LeBron James is now the NBA’s second all-time leading scorer despite the Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Washington Wizards.
James passed Karl Malone this morning after scoring 38 points in the 127-119 defeat to Wizards, taking his career total to 36,947 points.
Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has scored more points than the 37-year-old.
The Lakers have not won back-to-back matches since they claimed four in a row between 31 December and 7 January.
According to the BBC, James scored six points in the first quarter before a dunk and three three-pointers brought him level on points with Malone.
A lay-up later on in the second quarter than took him beyond Malone’s record.
When asked if he could break Abdul-Jabbar’s record, James said he would not allow himself to think about it.
[Source:BBC Sport]