James becomes second all-time leading scorer

LeBron James is now the NBA’s second all-time leading scorer despite the Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Washington Wizards.

James passed Karl Malone this morning after scoring 38 points in the 127-119 defeat to Wizards, taking his career total to 36,947 points.

Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has scored more points than the 37-year-old.

Article continues after advertisement

The Lakers have not won back-to-back matches since they claimed four in a row between 31 December and 7 January.

According to the BBC, James scored six points in the first quarter before a dunk and three three-pointers brought him level on points with Malone.

A lay-up later on in the second quarter than took him beyond Malone’s record.

When asked if he could break Abdul-Jabbar’s record, James said he would not allow himself to think about it.

[Source:BBC Sport]