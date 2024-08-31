Dragons fly higher during intense final

Yat Sen Secondary has taken out the U17 boys title in a pulsating final against Suva Grammar School in the Vodafone Fiji Basketball Tournament.

The game, which kept spectators on the edge of their seats, was marked by intense play and high stakes which saw Yat Sen pip Grammar 21-20.

Team captain Keon Nakoro called it one of the most memorable games his team has ever played.

Nakoro says it was a nail-biter from start to finish.

“I told the boys before the match that we may lose the lead but that will test our resilience and today we showed that very resilient team and talent and I’m so thankful for a team like that.”

He also commends Suva Grammar for their competitive performance, which he believes contributed to making the final a truly unforgettable experience.

In the girls’ division, Suva Grammar School demonstrated their dominance by securing a commanding 26-1 win over Gospel High School in the final.