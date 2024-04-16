Zone meet results look promising: FSSAA

The Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association is impressed by the level of competition at various zone meets over the past few weeks.

Acting Secretary Biu Colati says the times and distances recorded by athlete’s shows a vast improvement compared to previous years, making for an exciting showdown at the Coca Cola Games in two weeks’ time.

The delay in the re-opening of the HFC Bank Stadium tracks and adverse weather affected the preparations for many central based schools but the results at the zone meets have proven that this year’s Fiji Finals will be a thriller.

“If we put the weather conditions that they have been performing in, against the times and distances that they have been achieving, I think they are doing well. Together with the qualifying happening this week, I think it should change a lot of things.”

Meanwhile FSSAA will host the second leg of the Qualifications Meet at Churchill Park in Lautoka this Saturday, for those attempting to qualify for the Coca Cola Games next month.

The first leg was held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva last Saturday.

The Coca Cola Games will be held on May 2nd to the 4th in Suva.