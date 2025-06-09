Yee balances books and blocks in Seoul internship

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji athletics representative Braelynn Yee continues to shine on and off the track after being selected for the Griffith Asia Business Internship 2025 while studying at Griffith University in Australia.

The announcement was made by Athletics Fiji, recognizing Yee’s growing reputation as a scholar-athlete of exceptional discipline and ambition.

Currently pursuing a Bachelor of Business at Griffith University’s Gold Coast campus, Yee will spend six weeks in Seoul, South Korea, from the 3rd of this month, gaining international business experience while maintaining her full-time studies.

Despite the demands of her internship, the Oceania Athletics & Academics Scholarship recipient will continue her structured training program under her coach’s guidance, having already identified training facilities near her temporary home in Seoul.

Her ability to balance elite athletics and academics embodies the vision of the Oceania Athletics & Academics Scholarship, which empowers young Pacific athletes to pursue excellence in both education and sport.

Yee’s family has extended their heartfelt thanks to YvonneMullins, Oceania Athletics, the Australia Foundation, and Griffith University for their ongoing support of her journey.

Athletics Fiji congratulates Yee and wishes her the best as she embarks on this new chapter of growth and opportunity.

