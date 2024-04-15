Weather's been a major setback: Miller

Athletics Fiji national coach Albert Miller says the weather has been a major factor in their preparation for over a month leading up to the Oceania Championships.

He says that although weather has posed a challenge for the athletes, they have demonstrated pure dedication in their pursuit of securing a spot in the squad.

The national coach hopes that this hindrance will only propel them further towards achieving their goals.

“The weather was a big factor in the last month or so but it’s improving now and I think we will see an improvement in the standards, times and distances of the athletes.”

He adds that the qualifying tournament over the weekend serves as a second chance for athletes who did not qualify during their respective zone meets.

Miller notes that as of now, they are satisfied with the talent pool in most of the events.

The 2024 Oceania Championship will take place from June 4th to the 6th at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.