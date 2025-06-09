US shot-putter Saunders suspended for whereabouts failures

Raven Saunders. [Source: Reuters]

Olympic shot put silver medallist Raven Saunders has accepted a 30-month suspension for whereabouts failures, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old, who won silver in Tokyo in 2021, had previously received an 18-month suspension for whereabouts failures in 2023.

Saunders last competed at a Diamond League meet in Lausanne in August last year, days after finishing 11th of 12 athletes in the women’s shot put final at the Paris Olympics.

