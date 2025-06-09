Thomas to miss World Championships due to injury

Gabby Thomas. [Source: Reuters]

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Gabby Thomas will not feature at this month’s World Athletics Championships in Japan.

The American sprinter is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury sustained in May, which she aggravated in July.

Despite the setback, the 28-year-old managed to compete at the Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on August 3rd, where she finished third in the 200 metres.

However, Thomas has since confirmed she will be sitting out the World Meet to allow her body time to heal.

Thomas was one of the standout performers at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she claimed gold in the 200m, as well as the 4x100m and 4x400m relays.

The World Athletics Championships will take place from the 13th to the 21st of September in Tokyo.

