Slow and steady for Grammarians

Suva Grammar School is taking a slow and careful approach towards the Coca-Cola Games.

The school is fielding 103 athletes this year and is into its final week of preparation ready to pounce on its prey when the Games commence next Thursday.

School Assistant Principal Emosi Kuli says victory has long escaped the Lions and the aim is to bring it back.

“Just like any other school in Fiji right now as they are gearing up for the Coke Games, we are all aiming to win gold, win the various grades and become the champions. That’s the target that Suva Grammar has set this year.”

Kuli says given the Games is returning after a lapse of over three years, competition should be tough.

He adds athletes are feeling a sense of normalcy as the competitive rivalry between schools is ignited once again.

The Coke Games starts next Thursday and runs on until Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Fans can start purchasing grandstand tickets from today for $45 for the three days.

You can watch the Fiji Finals LIVE on FBC Sports channel.