Sixth record broken in Triple ‘N’ Zone

Torika Radovu of Davuilevu Methodist High School has set a new record in the sub junior girl’s 400 metre girl’s event.

This is the sixth record broken at the Triple ‘N’ Zone meet currently underway at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Radovu ran a time of 1m.1.03 seconds breaking the previous time set by Belinda Erasito of Adi Cakobau School who ran a time of 1m.1.06 seconds.