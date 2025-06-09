Simbine aims for success at World Athletics Championships in Tokyo

[Source: Reuters]

South African sprinter Akani Simbine has been close to winning medals many times, finishing in the top five in the 100 meters at four major championships.

Though he has not yet won a big medal in the 100m, Simbine is not letting that define him.

At 31 years old, he is ready to compete in the 100m and 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Championships starting this Saturday in Tokyo.

Simbine finished fifth in the 100m at the 2016 Rio Olympics and fourth at both the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Olympics.

In March, he won his first global medal—a bronze in the 60m at the World Indoor Championships.

More than medals, Simbine is known for breaking new ground for African sprinters. He was the first South African to reach an Olympic 100m final, showing that world-class speed can come from outside the traditional sprinting countries like the USA and Jamaica.

