SGS boys and girls lead Suva Zone 2

The Lions roar is starting to get louder at the ANZ Stadium in Suva with Suva Grammar School leading both the boys and girls medal tally.

In the boys division Suva Grammar is in front with seven gold, three silver and three bronze with Marist Brothers High School in second place with five gold, seven silver and seven bronze.

Looking at the girls division, Suva Grammar and Lomary Secondary School both have four gold medals but SGS has three silver medal and one bronze while the Serua based school has a silver and bronze.

Lomary Seconday is expected to win their fifth gold medal with long distance runner Adi Makereta to win targeting her third gold medal in the 800 meters this afternoon.

Defending champion St Joseph Secondary is in third place with three gold, two silver and two bronze.

The Zone meet continues at the ANZ Stadium.