Samoa’s best young talent takes the spotlight

The biggest secondary school athletics event in the Pacific has attracted regional attention once again.

This time, creating history with a team from Samoa competing for the first time at the Coca-Cola Games.

A small but proud team of seven athletes is flying Samoa’s flag high, taking part in various events at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Their presence marks a major milestone for Samoan athletics and shows the growing strength of regional unity through sport.

Head coach Ah Chong Sam Chong states this is part of a bigger dream: to give young athletes international exposure and experience on one of the Pacific’s top school sports stages.

“It’s good to have a good relationship with Albert Miller, and these guys are running the show. So when we connect with these guys, it’s really nice. We send the email if we can be part of the Coca-Cola Games. It only takes a few hours, and they respond, You are more than welcome to be part of the Coca-Cola Games.”

After years of watching from afar, Chong says he’s grateful the team finally got the chance to be part of it.

Despite facing financial challenges, the team made the trip thanks to strong support from parents and schools who helped fundraise and cover the costs.

Seventeen-year-old long-distance runner Sara Endemann admits she was nervous at first but says the support from home helped her build confidence, and now she’s just excited to run.

The team hopes this year’s debut is just the beginning and that more Samoan athletes will follow in their footsteps in the years to come.

