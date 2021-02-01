Ra High set for Coca-Cola Games

The defending Ra/Tavua/Vatukoula Athletics Zone girl’s champion Ra High School will be fielding more than 30 athletes for the Fiji Finals at the end of this month.

Like many rural schools, the aim is to win medals at the Fiji Finals.

But for Ra High School, it has been more than 20 years since they last won any medal at the Coke Games.

Article continues after advertisement

Team Manager Josaia Cakacaka says they will be out to bring their best performance during the three-day tournament.

“We are hoping to do our best. We hoping to bring the students here to train, for exposure and to feel the tracks.”

The Coca-Cola Games will be from the 22nd to the 24th of this month at ANZ Stadium in Suva.