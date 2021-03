Qionicolo wins Lomaivuna Secondary School's second goal

Naitasiri based schools continue their dominance in the Triple ‘N’ Zone long-distance event this morning.

Lomaivuna bagged its second gold through Waisiki Qionicolo in the 1500m junior boys event.

Qionicolo clocked a time of 4 minutes 55 seconds.

Supiriano Raburebure of Wainimala Secondary School settled for silver with a time of 4 minutes 58 seconds.

Waidina Secondary School’s Tanoa Roko came in third.

In the girl’s division, Wainimala Secondary School’s Kaveni Tuvou won gold clocking a time of 5 minutes 37 second, Luisa Uliana of Waidina Secondary won silver with a time of 5 minutes 41 seconds, and Wainimala’s Adi

Loasena Naimasi settling for bronze clocking a time of 5 minutes 51 seconds.