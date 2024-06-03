Athletics

PM finishes fourth

Zaitun Sahim Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 3, 2024 4:42 pm

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka finished fourth in the Masters Men Discus Throw 75-79 age group at the Oceania Athletics Championship at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

After his event, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and well-being.

PM Rabuka says it’s vital for individuals to engage in sports.

[Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka]

He adds it’s important for people in government to practice what they preach, hence the reason he opted to compete.

“I thought it is only appropriate for people in government to participate especially when we are encouraging young people with healthy living.”

Rabuka also reiterates the need for young people in the communities not to indulge themselves in harmful substances.

The Prime Minister’s best throw this afternoon was 18.61 meters.

He also officially opened the Championship which will end on Saturday.

