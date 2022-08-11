Parents, teachers reminded of students safety

Minister, Premila Kumar says the Fiji Finals is an extensive event and requires combined efforts from parents and teachers in safeguarding and being aware of student’s whereabouts. [File Photo]

With a week remaining until the Coca-Cola Games, Minister of Education Premila Kumar is reminding parents and teachers the importance of student’s safety.

Kumar says the Fiji Finals is an extensive event and requires combined efforts from parents and teachers in safeguarding and being aware of student’s whereabouts.

“We do know that during the Coca-Cola Games, students don’t reach home in time and they end up in mischiefs so, I am advising parents to ensure that their children reach home and also the teachers have to make sure that all students catch the bus to their homes.”

Kumar says there’s a lot of hype towards the competition as it returns after three years so safety is paramount.

The Education Minister has also sent her well wished to all athletes that will compete in the three-day event.

The Coke Games starts next Thursday and runs on until Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.