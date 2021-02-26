Navunicagi chases his second gold for MBHS

Winning Marist Brother’s High School first gold medal in the Suva Zone two competition has been a milestone achievement for Masi Navunicagi.

Despite competing in the 3000m for the first time, the MBHS senior athlete put on a strong performance yesterday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva to come out on top.

The Namalata, Kadavu native knows this is not the end of the road for him as he shifts his focus to the 1500m competition today.

Navunicagi says the end goal is making it the Fiji finals and winning gold for his school.

“I have to train a lot and my mission is to win the 1500 and 3000 metre in the Fiji Finals.”

Day three of the competition will begin today at 8.15am.

Lomary Secondary School is leading the girls division with four gold while Marist Brothers High School is leading the boys with one.