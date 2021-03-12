Natabua and Jasper reign once again

Natabua High School has again retained their title in the boy’s division scooping 38 gold, 22 silver and 4 bronze medals at the 2021 Lautoka Zone competition.

In second place is Saint Thomas High School with 3 gold, 7 silver and 11 bronze medals.

While Ba Provincial Freebird Institute takes third place with 2 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals.

Article continues after advertisement

In the girls division, the girls from Delainamoli Jasper Williams High School has dominated again with 22 gold, 22 silver and 10 bronze medals.

Natabua High School followed closely with 14 gold, 10 silver and 7 bronze medals.

In third place is Central College Lautoka with 5 gold, 5 silver and 8 bronze medals.