Athletics

Natabua dominate day one of Lautoka Zone

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 19, 2021 1:18 pm

Natabua is currently leading the overall Lautoka Zone medal tally with 4 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals.

In second place is Jasper Williams High School with 3 gold and Ba Provincial Freebird Institute is in third with 2 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze medals.

Natabua leads in the boy’s division with 4 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze medal while Jasper Williams High School leads in the girls with 3 gold and 2 silver.

