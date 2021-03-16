Natabua dominate day one of Lautoka Zone

Natabua is currently leading the overall Lautoka Zone medal tally with 4 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals.
In second place is Jasper Williams High School with 3 gold and Ba Provincial Freebird Institute is in third with 2 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze medals.
Natabua leads in the boy’s division with 4 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze medal while Jasper Williams High School leads in the girls with 3 gold and 2 silver.
