Namosi sprinter out for third gold

Namosi Secondary School long-distance runner Pio Rauwa is gunning for his third Coca-Cola Games gold medal in the 800metre event at the end of this month.

The 18-year-old wants to end his last secondary school year on a high but knows that getting his hands on gold is easier said than done.

Rauwa won the junior boys 800m final in 2018 and intermediate boys 800m finals in 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

The Namosi senior says the challenge he and other athletes face during training, will be all worthwhile knowing they have a chance of winning medals.

“Some of the athletes got hurt just training on the rugged terrain near our school, but this is not hindered the team’s goal to come out and make Namosi’s name known on the tracks.”

Rauwa is the current Coca-Cola games 800 metres champion, but this year he’s eyeing the 400m senior boy’s title.

“I am doing my best to win another gold. It will not be easy looking at the level of competition from other schools.”

Namosi is hoping to repeat their performance from the Suva Zone 1 where they claimed the girl’s title.

The Coca-Cola Games will be held from the 22nd to the 24th of this month at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.