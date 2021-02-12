Naitukunivalu wins second goal

National Rep Vilimaina Naitukunivalu is on track in the Triple ‘N’ Zone bagging her second gold in day two of competition.

The year 12 student bagged her first in the 3000metre open girl’s grade yesterday and has today won another in the 1500m final.

Naitukunivalu had an impressive run clocking a time of 5 minutes 17 seconds.

Her last event will be the 800metres where she is hoping to round off the Zone with her third gold.