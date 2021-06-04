More attention to be given on athlete monitoring

FASANOC has highlighted the importance of athlete monitoring during athletics competitions like the Coca-Cola Games.

Through the years prominent athletes like Sisilia Seavula, Younis Bese and Fane Sauvakacolo have been through the system to secure themselves a scholarship in the states through the Oceania Australia Foundation.

FASANOC Chief Executive, Lorraine Mar believes young Fijian athletes have the ability to also follow through the system to secure scholarships.

Mar says Athletics has the potential to rake in more medals during the Pacific Games and more attention needs to be given to its members.

“Athletics, as you know, is a multi-medal sport at the Pacific Games it’s important that Athletics monitor and identify their talent and then provide this kind of opportunity.”

Mar says athlete development is an important tool.

“They shine at the games and then sometimes you don’t hear about them later and that’s where I think athletics needs to improve their programs.”

Athletics Fiji has over the years recruited elite athletes from the Coca Cola Games for the Oceania Foundation Scholarship Program.