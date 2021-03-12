Athletics
MGM’s Nirvan Kumar sets new 800m sub-junior record
March 17, 2021 2:44 pm
Nirav Kumar wowed the crowd earlier this afternoon after breaking the Suva Zone 1 800 metre sub- junior boys final at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.
The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School student clocked a time of 2 minutes and 28 seconds beating the old time of 2 minutes and 31 seconds set by Vagikesh of DAV College.
The first year student also ran for Nehru Primary School and this will be his first time qualifying to a national event.
Kumar will also feature in the upcoming 400m finals.
