MGM’s Nirvan Kumar sets new 800m sub-junior record

Nirav Kumar wowed the crowd earlier this afternoon after breaking the Suva Zone 1 800 metre sub- junior boys final at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School student clocked a time of 2 minutes and 28 seconds beating the old time of 2 minutes and 31 seconds set by Vagikesh of DAV College.

The first year student also ran for Nehru Primary School and this will be his first time qualifying to a national event.

Kumar will also feature in the upcoming 400m finals.