MGM star aims to beat dad

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School wonder-boy Nirav Kumar is an athlete to look out for in the Coca Cola Games.

The 14-year-old broke the 400 and 800 metres Sub-Junior boys records at the Suva Zone 1 meet last month at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Kumar says he’s not the first in the family that will feature in the Fiji Finals because his dad, former renowned football rep, Nitan Kumar, did it too, however, he is aiming to go a step further.

“He keeps on pushing me, he said that you live by an objective to beat him in every way so he ran in the Coke Games and I thought so why not win the gold.”

The youngster who trains under the guidance of Adi Cakobau School coach Antonio Raboiliku at the Royals Club adds he is overwhelmed with the amount of support he has been receiving.

“The support is amazing, the preparations going well thanks to the Royals Club for all the training and guidance throughout my journey to the Cokes.”

The former Nehru Primary School is one of the top contenders for the gold medal in the 400 and 800 metres for the Coca-Cola Games which will be held at the ANZ Stadium from the 22nd-24th of this month.