MBHS leads unofficial tally

Marist Brothers High School is currently leading the Boys Division unofficial tally in the Suva Zone two meet underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

MBHS so far has seven gold, seven silver and two bronze medals.

Suva Grammar High School is second with three gold, three silver and four bronze medals while Ratu Latianara College is third with one gold and one bronze.

Meanwhile, in the Girls Division, SGS is leading with two gold and one silver.

Second is Ratu Latianara with one gold, two silver and three bronze while Saint Joseph Secondary School is third with one gold, one silver and one bronze medals.

SGS is the zone defending champion dominating both the boys’ and girl’s divisions last year.

The competition is currently happening at the HFC Bank Stadium.