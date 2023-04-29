Marist set to win as MGM queens rule relay

Marist Brothers High School and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School were too far ahead of others in the finals of the 4 x100m relay finals at the 2023 Coca-Cola Games.

The two schools dominated the relays, which has already set the platform for MBHS to win the bays division once again.

MGM’s power saw former relay queens Adi Cakobau School failing to win any gold in the relay finals.

Marist won the Sub-junior, inter and senior grades, while Suva Grammar managed to win the junior.

MGM was in devastating form, winning all but the intermediate grade, which was won by SGS